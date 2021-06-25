University of Tennessee board OKs tuition increases, budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees has approved tuition increases at two campuses and finalized its operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

University officials announced Friday that the board met in person for the first time since February 2020.

The new $2.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2021-22 will increase 8% from the year before.

Meanwhile, the board approved a 2% increase in tuition and mandatory fees at UT Chattanooga, or about $176 more for students enrolled prior to fall 2019.

The board also approved a 1.7% increase in tuition and mandatory fees at UT Martin, or about $164 additional for students.

