CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man pleads guilty to fatally shooting a victim almost four years ago.

On July 26, 2017, Desmond Clay was shot and then crashed his vehicle into a dry cleaning business on Wilcox Boulevard.

He died later at the hospital.

Desmond Trammell was arrested for the shooting a few weeks later.

On Friday, he entered a guilty plea to Second Degree murder and gets a 25 year prison term.