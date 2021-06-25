Salvation Army Launches Annual ‘Beat the Heat’ Campaign for Homeless

Salvation Army is launching their annual Beat the Heat Campaign today.

The campaign supplies free box fans, bottled water, groceries, and access to air-conditioned facilities for those that are homeless during the hot summer months.

The Salvation Army at 800 McCallie Ave is opened daily now for relief from the heat.

Today until 2 PM, that location is hosting a drive to collect supplies.

They’re asking for new box fans, bottled water, other hydrating drinks like Gatorade and prepackaged snacks like granola bars.

Major Mark Smith, Area Commander Salvation Army says, “The needs are the same every year, I mean, extreme heat can be dangerous to people. People get dehydrated, so we’ve opened up a hydration station for people to come get some cold water, and we’re also asking for fans for a bit, for senior citizens.”

Monetary donations can also be made to Salvation Army.