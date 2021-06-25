Police arrest suspects in fatal Brainerd Mapco shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have now arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting two weeks ago in Brainerd.

34 year old Billy Burson was shot at a Mapco on Brainerd Road on just after midnight on a Friday night.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses say the suspects fired at Burson before he could get out of his vehicle.

Police arrested Desmond McKevie on Wednesday.

They got Garion Lewis on Thursday night with the help of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Both face charges of First Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.