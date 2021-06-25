Bike Chattanooga announces record growth despite pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announced on Friday that the Bike Chattanooga bikeshare program set records for growth during the COVID pandemic.

The Bike Chattanooga bike share program is nearly nine-years old.

- Advertisement -

The program includes 42 stations and 400 bikes located throughout the city.

Bike Chattanooga served an average of 51,000 trips to around 20,000 users each year from 2013 through 2018. In 2019, Bike Chattanooga served 73,000 trips to over 26,000 users, growing to 88,000 trips to over 35,000 users in 2020, with trips up another 60% so far for 2021.

Officials say community members are enjoying the hikes so much they are planning to expand further into chattanooga.

“The state of Tennessee awarded Chattanooga a $1 million multiple mobile grant. This will allow us to put Bike Chattanooga stations out in East Chattanooga. We will follow the new Carta route on state route 17 (Willow Street & Dodson). This will put new bus shelters out there and bike share stations for people who ride the bus. It offers a unique way to get around the city without having to park your car everywhere,” says Ben Taylor, Director of Transportation for the City of Chattanooga.

Bikes can be located all throughout the city and come with easy instructions on how the program works. Memberships are also available.