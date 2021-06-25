Bessie Smith Cultural Center reopens after 15 months

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The pandemic is ending and Chattanoogans are joining millions of other Americans in trying to get back to normal.

One of the city’s main tourist attractions is the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, which reopened today after being closed for 15 months.

A large crowd was on hand for the ribbon-cutting this morning.

And the public is invited to visit the Chattanooga African American Museum effective today.

Community leaders say it’s better than ever after re-modeling and renovations.

Board Chair Yusuf Hakeem says “What we have had the opportunity to do is to upgrade the Bessie to a point where we feel that it’s one of the best in the state if not in the nation; use of digital technology and so forth. And we brought on more partners that have been very essential. And I think as a result of that, our progress is moving forward and we feel that it is going to continue to do so.”

The Bessie Smith Cultural center is named for the singer known as the ‘Empress of the Blues’ .

The center celebrates African American history and culture in Chattanooga through art, education, research and entertainment.