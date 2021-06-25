95 Year Old Woman Asks Chattanooga Mayor to Open Up Dancing at Senior Center

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly hosted an Open Office Hours to the community today at the Brainerd Rec Center.

One woman had a special request for the Mayor this afternoon.

Ninety-five year old Michalene Whitaker loves to take dance lessons at the Eastgate Senior Center.

Since the pandemic, her ballroom classes have not opened back up.

Whitaker says she hasn’t danced since then, and talked to the Mayor about opening these classes up.

“I started dancing when I started walking because I’m Ukrainian. And Ukrainian people dance, always dance…we haven’t been having our ballroom dances, and he assured us that as soon as they were sure that it was safe for the seniors.”

Whitaker says she thinks the Mayor’s decision for now is the right one, but looks forward to get back to dancing with her partner.