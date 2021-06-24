Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; at least 1 person dead

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – A wing of a 12-story beachfront apartment building has collapsed in a town outside Miami, killing at least one person while trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. Scores of rescuers pulled survivors from the debris Thursday as a cloud of dust floated through the neighborhood.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett warned during a news conference that the building manager told him the tower was quite full and the death toll was likely to rise. Burkett said 10 people were treated at the scene and two were brought to the hospital, one of whom died. He said that 15 families walked out of the building on their own.

Authorities didn’t say what may have caused the collapse.

