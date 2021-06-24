Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – June 23rd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Still Looking Good With Warmer And More Humid Weather Ahead!
Expect fair to partly cloudy skies to continue through the night time. Not as comfortable overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60’s.
Partly cloudy, getting warmer for Friday. Highs will reach the upper 80’s. Partly cloudy and mild Friday night with lows in the upper 60’s.
Partly cloudy, hot, and humid for the upcoming weekend with only isolated PM showers and storms possible, mainly on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the upper 80’s to near 90 with lows closer to 70.
More typical summer weather is expected for the first half of next week.
89 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
