Vols Baseball Team Returns Home From College World Series

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

When the Vols baseball team left for Omaha last week, they weren’t planning on returning home so soon. But Tennessee was back on Rocky Top Wednesday after losing twice at the College World Series.

Disappointing way to end the season for sure, but it was still a magical year for UT baseball. First trip to the College World Series in 16 years. Head coach Tony Vitello wants Omaha to be an annual gig, and he knows the expectations that come along with it.

Said Vitello:”I’ve got a coaches mind. Got to be careful about creating your own enemy. I think expectations will change a little bit going into next year. We’ll also have a lot of new faces. I’m excited about next year. getting a full start without Covid protocols hopefully. Knock on a lot of wood, and do some things different, but look for the same type of results.”

