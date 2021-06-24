Trae Young Pours in 48 Points as the Hawks Beat the Bucks to Open the Eastern Conference Finals

Rick Nyman
MILWAUKEE (AP) – Trae Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks improved to 6-2 in road playoff games this year and handed the Bucks their first home loss of the postseason. Game 2 is Friday night in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists. Young was two points off his career high. Khris Middleton missed a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Although Middleton scored 15 points, he shot 6 of 23 and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts.

