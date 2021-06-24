Tennessee Freshman QB Kaidon Salter Dismissed From the Team

Vols freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter has been dismissed from the team after being cited for drug possession twice. The latest came over the weekend.

Salter was suspended from spring practice for his first drug citation. He was reinstated to the team only to be cited for drug offenses again over the weekend following a traffic stop in Knoxville.

Salter was a four star recruit, who 24-7 sports claimed was the 6th best QB prospect in the 2021 class.

