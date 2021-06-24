Ricky Gutierrez Details His Job as Chattanooga Lookouts Manager

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) We’re getting a look at some future Cincinnati Reds players right here in Chattanooga.The Chattanooga Lookouts of course are the Reds Double-A affiliate.

Former big leaguer Ricky Gutierrez is Chattanooga’s manager, and he gives us a glimpse of life as a minor league skipper.

Being a minor league manager, Ricky Gutierrez has to wear many hats.

Said Gutierrez:”Being a minor league manager is more than being a manager. You’re a friend. You’re a father. There’s a lot of things that go on with these kids behind the scenes. You’ve just got to be there for them in a positive way.”

Even though Gutierrez is the manager, sometimes he doesn’t get to call all the shots. There are directives from the parent club.

Said Gutierrez:”The position players or players they let you know that they’ve got to be out there every day, and they’ve got to play a certain amount of times during the week. You go by that. Then the pitching. What you get is probably guys out of the bullpen. They’ve got to pitch more often that other guys. As far as starters, they have a pitch limit they have to top out at.”

Developing players is the name of the game on this level, but you never lose sight of winning.

Said Gutierrez:”Winning is always nice. Like I say. You want to win, but the main thing is seeing these guys get better every day, and as long as they go out there and give 100 percent every day, I’m fine with that.”

Reporter:”Do you argue with the umps much on the minor league level?”

Said Gutierrez:”Managers yeah. It’s intense. We want to win, and if calls are not going our way, we are going to question them for sure.”

The best part of Gutierrez job is telling players they’re moving up the ladder.

Said Gutierrez:”That brings joy to me. Get that call or text telling me after the game they are going to move this kid up to the next level. You can’t ask for nothing more.”

Reporter:”Do you try to make it special or do you just kind of bring them into your office?”

Said Gutierrez:”I kind of be sarcastic with them at first and say some crazy stuff to them. Make’em feel that, and then I say man, you just got called up. I wish you the best. I’m happy for you. I don’t want to see you anymore.”