Relocated Woodhaven residents reflect on poor living conditions

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF) – It’s been over a week since the owner of Woodhaven Senior Living was arrested on cruelty charges.

Now, several residents have been relocated to Mary and Martha’s Personal Care in Rossville.

One resident took time to reflect on the horrific conditions of his former home, and how he’s doing now.

“It just went from livable to unbearable,” says former Woodhaven resident Jim Nelson, about the conditions at the facility.

Nelson says that he had been living at Woodhaven for four years, but started to notice things going downhill about two years ago.

“He was tight with his money, that’s why we lost a lot of help,” he says, referring to owner Kent Womack.

He says that residents at Woodhaven were given a one hour eviction notice last Monday, with nowhere to go.

“We were glad we were going, but we didn’t know where we were going,” he says.

Alana Metcalf, the facility coordinator at Mary and Martha’s in Rossville, says her facility soon stepped up to help.

“When the two buses came, it was kind of all hands on deck. All my workers came in, help get them situated. It was a process throughout the night, trying to get everybody comfortable and getting everything that they needed,” Metcalf says about transitioning the residents to the new facility.

Although her staff had initial problems in making sure residents had things they needed like medicine, they were able to accommodate.

“It’s getting worked out, it’s going to take a while, but it’s going great,” she says.

But she was quick to note that since being relocated, the residents are in much better hands.

“Our administrator, she’s a blessing. She was not going to let these people be without a home. She wanted them where they were fed, where they were cool and taken care of, and they’re in the right place now,” says Metcalf.

When asked about his thoughts on the new facility, Jim said he agrees.

“People here are more organized, everything went smooth. We had no problem readjusting,” he says.

When asked for comment, Dade County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation of Woodhaven had been turned over to the state.