Reds Win Series Opener Against Atlanta 5-3

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has joined the investigation allegations of illegal activities involving the Baptiste Group
In a statement, Pinkston...
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has joined the investigation allegations of illegal activities involving the Baptiste Group
In a statement, Pinkston...
CINCINNATI (AP) – Tony Santillan earned his first career victory and collected his first career hit, and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3. Santillan doubled in the third at the plate and allowed one run through six innings. Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered for Atlanta. Jesse Chavez took the loss.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.