Reds Win Series Opener Against Atlanta 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) – Tony Santillan earned his first career victory and collected his first career hit, and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3. Santillan doubled in the third at the plate and allowed one run through six innings. Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered for Atlanta. Jesse Chavez took the loss.

