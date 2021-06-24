Reach One Teach One and Kids Art Box teaming up for kids vacation

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- Two Chattanooga-based organizations are partnering together to provide a unique opportunity for nearly 60 area kids.

Reach one teach one and Kids Art Box are holding a fish fry fundraiser to raise money for at-risk kids.

Kids part of Reach One Teach One are 5 to 14 and are at risk of getting into gangs.

Founder of reach one teach one Executive director Reginald Yearby said this type of fundraiser will help give kids a rare chance at leaving Chattanooga to go on a vacation to a place like Six Flags.

“For us, it’s just the beginning of getting back to halfway normal. Kids have been locked in the house for a year and most of our kids don’t really don’t get out of the city to be able to take vacations,” said Yearby.

Kids Art Box will also be selling education art boxes at the Fish Fry with 40 percent of the process going to Reach One Teach One.

“My husband was actually one of those children when he was a child and he was lucky that the community helped him get to where he is right now and without the community he wouldn’t be where he is,” said Kids Art Box owner, Melanie Phillips.

The event will be on July 17th from 11 until the food runs out.