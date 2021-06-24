Meat Prices are on the Rise

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Food inflation has been on the rise for months and Meat eaters are dropping more money at the grocery store  because prices of chicken and beef just keep on creeping up. 

But what’s causing the prices to go up?

- Advertisement -

Local Butcher shop , Main Street meats say it’s a number of factors that are causing the prices to rise such as: Labor shortages, truck driver shortages and the most recent cyber attack on meat processor JBS. 

According to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis The price of pork soared 2.6 percent in the month of April and 4.8 percent from a year ago.

Though beef and veal prices have stayed fairly flat for the month, they are up 3.3 percent from a year ago.

“I highly recommend coming in and talking to our butchers. They are here 7 days a week. They will help you find cuts outside of the normal three that are wonderful and will fit your needs and possibly help you do a little better than what you are getting in some situations,” says Justin Norell, Butcher Shop Manager.

The butcher shop says they use all of the animals to make sure nothing goes to waste. 

Previous articleNew York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.