Meat Prices are on the Rise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Food inflation has been on the rise for months and Meat eaters are dropping more money at the grocery store because prices of chicken and beef just keep on creeping up.

But what’s causing the prices to go up?

Local Butcher shop , Main Street meats say it’s a number of factors that are causing the prices to rise such as: Labor shortages, truck driver shortages and the most recent cyber attack on meat processor JBS.

According to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis The price of pork soared 2.6 percent in the month of April and 4.8 percent from a year ago.

Though beef and veal prices have stayed fairly flat for the month, they are up 3.3 percent from a year ago.

“I highly recommend coming in and talking to our butchers. They are here 7 days a week. They will help you find cuts outside of the normal three that are wonderful and will fit your needs and possibly help you do a little better than what you are getting in some situations,” says Justin Norell, Butcher Shop Manager.

The butcher shop says they use all of the animals to make sure nothing goes to waste.