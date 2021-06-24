Marion County Approved for Disaster Declaration from March Storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Federal officials say Marion County will receive recovery assistance after being added to a list of Tennessee counties under a major disaster declaration caused by severe weather and flooding in March.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says Marion County will now be eligible to seek reimbursement for repairs following storms that took place on March 27 and 28.

Previously, 23 other counties were deemed eligible. Those are Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Fentress, Grainger, Hardeman, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Moore, Overton, Scott, Smith, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson.

March’s severe weather resulted in seven fatalities and disrupted power to 15,000 customers.