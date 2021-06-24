Judy Spiegel among missing in Miami condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WDEF) — One of the people missing in the Miami condo collapse used to live in Chattanooga.

Judy Spiegel is the wife of former Erlanger CEO Kevin Spiegel.

Their son, who now lives in Florida, tells News 12 his mother is among the unaccounted for victims, and he hasn’t had any further update.

The Spiegels left Chattanooga when he resigned in 2019.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami. The collapse in the community of Surfside killed at least one person and trapped others in rubble and twisted metal. Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower Thursday morning and continued to look for more. Officials did not know how many people were in the tower when it fell around 1:30 a.m. The mayor says two people were brought to the hospital and one died. It’s not clear what caused the structure to fail.

