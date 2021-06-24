Hamilton County DA’s Office joins Baptiste Group investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has joined the investigation allegations of illegal activities involving the Baptiste Group

In a statement, Pinkston said, “We will be working with CPD and will vigorously prosecute any state crimes that are uncovered by the investigation.”

Senator Bo Watson said he fully supports the investigation of the Baptiste Group home on Vance Avenue.

“This is one of the most important things about transparency and noticed that these kids are in our community. The most important thing is to ensure the safety of these children and ensure the safety of our community. So I think the DA’s involvement only furthers the importance of that,” said Watson.

Watson said the federal government needs to be transparent with the state to make sure the kids are safe.

“Well, the State plays very little role in immigration and that’s one of the big challenges that we have. Whether the state or the feds are local governments, ensuring the safety of all of your citizens or your non-citizens is a really important part of protecting the public,” said Watson.

Watson said transparency from the federal government is knowing that the migrant children are in our state and that the state knows the kids’ locations.

“We can follow up when things like this happen. This has been what everyone has been concerned about. The safety of these children and so I’m glad to see the local government get involved in government in the states involved, and obviously principally the federal government needs to be really involved in this process,” said Watson.