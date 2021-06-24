Graham Ashcraft Pitches Complete Game Shut-Out in Lookouts Debut

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts newest player, Graham Ashcraft, dazzled in the team’s 11-0 win. The righty spun six perfect innings in his debut, before giving up an infield hit to Ray-Patrick Didder in the top of the seventh inning. Between two levels, Ashrcraft has now thrown 33 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to May 30. He finished the game throwing the team’s first complete game shutout of the season and only surrendering two hits.

On top of a dominant pitching performance, the Lookouts offense was in mid-season form. Jose Barrero belted a ball 399 feet for his sixth dinger of the season. After tacking on a run in the fourth, the home run barrage continued in the fifth when Koloszvary, Rey and Robinson each sent baseballs over the wall. Koloszvary home run raised his batting average to .304 and gives him three homers on the season.

