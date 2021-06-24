Former Ringgold Baseball Standout Andre Tarver Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has joined the investigation allegations of illegal activities involving the Baptiste Group
In a statement, Pinkston...
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has joined the investigation allegations of illegal activities involving the Baptiste Group
In a statement, Pinkston...
Former Ringgold high school baseball star Andre Tarver will be playing closer to home next season. He has signed with Tennessee Wesleyan. Tarver played at Chipola College last year where he batted .305 with 5 homers and 27 RBI’s. In 2019, Tarver was selected in the 15th round of the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.