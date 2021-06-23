Youth minister charged with statutory rape, sexual battery

CAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a youth minister and former volunteer coach has been arrested in Tennessee on child sex charges. News outlets cite a statement from a Tennessee prosecutor in reporting that 32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley was charged on June 18 with aggravated sexual battery and statutory rape by an authority figure.

Henley currently lives in Newburg, Indiana, but is a former resident of Holladay, Tennessee, where he was a pastor at Holladay Community Church and a volunteer girls basketball coach.

At the time of his arrest, he was a youth minister at Washington Avenue Church of Christ in Evansville, Indiana. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Henley has an attorney.