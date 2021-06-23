Weather Update: Wednesday’s Forecast – June 23rd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry And Pleasant Weather Ahead For The Mid-Week, And Changes For The Weekend!
Expect clear skies to continue through the morning. It’s a much cooler start, with lows ranging from the upper 40’s in Sequatchie County to the lo 60’s in Hamilton County. Depending on your location, that’s a 10 – 15 degree cooler temperature from 24 hours ago.
Lots of sunshine and great looking weather for Wednesday afternoon, with highs 83-85. After another comfortably mild start in the low to mid 60’s, mostly sunny and a little warmer for Thursday. Highs will settle into he mid to upper 80’s.
Partly cloudy and mainly dry on Friday with scattered showers and storms more likely for the upcoming weekend and through the first half of next week. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80’s with lows near 70.
89 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little hotter, week by week.
