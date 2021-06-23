U.S. unlikely to reach Biden’s 70% vaccination goal due to people under 30

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- More than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Despite that the US is likely to fall short of President Biden’s goal of 70 percent vaccinated by the 4th of July due to people under 30 lagging behind.

- Advertisement -

“I think that age group they might just feel that they’re invincible. I did meet with a young man this morning who hadn’t been vaccinated yet. I was asking him about his reasons for not getting it. It basically came down to ‘(he’s) just not really sure one way or the other. Maybe just there’s not enough information out there yet,’ said Jacob Standefer with Access Family Pharmacy.

The primary focus is getting younger Americans 18 and older to get the vaccine as less than half of 18-24-year-olds have received at least one dose according to the CDC.

Standefer said just because you are younger doesn’t mean you can’t get sick or spread COVID.

“They can spread it, they can have severe cases of it. There’s new variance out there now that are more deadly. That can spread easier and that it’s out there,” said Standefer.

He said the covid-19 vaccine is work as the number of death and spread has dramatically dropped.

“The rates have gone down, the death rates have gone down, the new cases have. It is working, we’re getting there. It’s just we need to keep providing more incentives. Making the vaccine more accessible to those age groups so they can just walk in and get it like here at Access. We’re basically doing walk-ins anytime now and we’re even still doing offsite clinics. We’re just trying to do everything we can to get the vaccine in people’s arms,” said Standefer.