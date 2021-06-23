Titans OL Taylor Lewan Eager to Return After Suffering Torn ACL Last Year

It’s never easy to win in the NFL when you lose your best players to injury.
That’s what happened to the Titans last year when they lost Taylor Lewan to a torn ACL in October. Now veteran Pro Bowl offensive lineman is working to get healthy and return to his blocking chores.

For Taylor Lewan, the pain of a knee injury is nothing compared to the pain of missing the game.
Said Lewan:”Uh the knee is doing really well. Doing some change of direction now. Doing some running. I’m really excited for the season. I’ve never missed practice in my life. Like missed it. Personally I’ve missed going to practice. I’ve missed a practice. But I tell you what, watching the boys out there running around and playing ball. It definitely makes me miss it a whole bunch. I can’t wait for this season.”
Lewan is a life of the party type of guy, which is on full display when he attends Nashville Predator hockey games.
Said offensive lineman Rodger Saffold:”Great to have him in the building. Being able to talk to him. Get that personality day-after-day. Just a pleasure to be around. So right now it’s just all about hey, letting him do his thing and getting back to us as soon as he can.”
Nice to have Lewan back in the building.
But it will be even nicer to have him back on the field.
Said Lewan:”I’m not going to sit here and say oh yeah, day one of training camp I’ll be ready to go, and we’ll be hells-bells from then on. I think what’s important is that I take every day one day at a time. It was never a thought in my head like for how long should I do this. In my mind, when my knee is healed, it’s healed, and we are back to normal. I just can’t wait to get back out there. Like I said, I miss practice, and that’s a wild thing. So I just can’t wait to be back out there with the boys.”

