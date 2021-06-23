$5,000 Reward Offered After Guns Stolen from Hixson Pawn Shop

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Multiple guns were stolen from a Hixson pawn shop on Monday and officials are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved.

Big Bucks Pawn FFL at 5019 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga reported a burglary Monday and that approximately 25 guns were stolen. The exact number of stolen firearms is still being determined.

- Advertisement -

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) for a total reward of up to $ 5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Chattanooga Police Department (423) 698-2525.

The full press release can be viewed below: