$5,000 Reward Offered After Guns Stolen from Hixson Pawn Shop

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Multiple guns were stolen from a Hixson pawn shop on Monday and officials are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved.
Big Bucks Pawn FFL at 5019 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga reported a burglary Monday and that approximately 25 guns were stolen. The exact number of stolen firearms is still being determined.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) for a total reward of up to $ 5,000.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Chattanooga Police Department (423) 698-2525.
