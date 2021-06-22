Weather Update: Tuesday’s Forecast – June 22nd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After A Few Tuesday Morning Showers, Drier And More Pleasant Weather Is Ahead!
Scattered showers and storms will gradually move Eastward through the morning. Otherwise, Cloudy skies with several areas of fog developing and lows in the upper 60’s.
After a few morning showers, drier and pleasant weather will move in throughout Tuesday afternoon. A nicer day, with some sunshine and highs between 80-82, with mid & upper 70’s away from Chattanooga.
Tonight: Clear and comfortably mild Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50’s to around 60. A refreshing start for Wednesday!
Lots of sunshine and great looking weather for Wednesday with highs near 85. After another mild start, mostly sunny and a little warmer for Thursday.
Partly cloudy and mainly dry on Friday with scattered showers and storms more likely for the upcoming weekend and the first part of next week.
89 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little hotter, week by week.
