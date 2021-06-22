NOVONIX expansion, taking over former Alstom building

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – A major manufacture expansion in Chattanooga will create nearly 300 new jobs.

“Those are jobs that are created that then have the potential to impact the rest of the site,” said VP of Economic Development Charles Wood

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and NOVONIX officials announced today that the company will expand its Chattanooga manufacturing operations.

“We’ve always kept our economy going. This is just an example that to be able to successfully recruit this company that functions globally. Again, (this) shows and demonstrates how Hamilton county and Chattanooga are able to go out and be attractive to companies,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

NOVONIX develops and commercializes anode material for the lithium-ion battery market.

“Battery technology has become in front and center. This is very early on and a high growth industry sector, frankly Chattanooga has the opportunity to really be at the forefront in the sector,” said Wood.

“We try and make sure that people remember what 300 jobs means, is 300 families. A lot of people say oh that will be a great opportunity for that person but the reality is families are impacted when somebody has an opportunity for a great job,” said Wood.

NOVONIX said it plans to purchase and retrofit the former Alstom building, which will be the company’s second facility in Chattanooga.

The old Alstom building was recently used as a major COVID-19 testing site as well.

“A lot of credit goes to Jimmy White and his team and allowed us to do the testing on the site at the same time that they were actively recruiting,” said Coppinger.