Lost Dog Shallowford Rd/Jersey Pike Area

MacKenzie went missing on June 14,2021 from the Shallowford Rd/Jersey Pike intersection around 4:15 PM. MacKenzie is a female mixed breed 1 year old puppy. She is spayed. Her fur is Tan/Brownish and white. She is very friendly and loves to play tug-a-war with socks. We are missing her dearly. If you have any information that can lead to her safe return home please call or text 4232084712. We are offering a reward. We just want our family member back. Thank you Bridgett.

(423) 208-4712

- Advertisement -