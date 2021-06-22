Lookouts 8th Inning Miscues Allow Trash Pandas to Win 5-2

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but surrendered five unanswered runs in the 5-2 loss.

Jose Barrero ignited the Lookouts offense in the first inning by drawing a lead-off walk and stealing second base. Cedrola then smacked an RBI double and was driven in by Koloszvary to make it 2-0. Starting pitcher Ricky Salinas cruised along for five innings before getting into trouble in the sixth. Salinas finished the game allowing two runs and striking out eight batters.

- Advertisement -

After Salinas left the game remained tied at two runs until the top of the eighth inning. In that inning, the Lookouts walked five batters, committed one error, and had a passed ball. Those miscues led to three Trash Pandas runs and secured them the 5-2 win.

In the loss reliever, Diomar Lopez made his debut for the Lookouts, throwing a scoreless inning.