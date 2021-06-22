Lookouts 8th Inning Miscues Allow Trash Pandas to Win 5-2

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but surrendered five unanswered runs in the 5-2 loss.

Jose Barrero ignited the Lookouts offense in the first inning by drawing a lead-off walk and stealing second base. Cedrola then smacked an RBI double and was driven in by Koloszvary to make it 2-0. Starting pitcher Ricky Salinas cruised along for five innings before getting into trouble in the sixth. Salinas finished the game allowing two runs and striking out eight batters.

After Salinas left the game remained tied at two runs until the top of the eighth inning. In that inning, the Lookouts walked five batters, committed one error, and had a passed ball. Those miscues led to three Trash Pandas runs and secured them the 5-2 win.

In the loss reliever, Diomar Lopez made his debut for the Lookouts, throwing a scoreless inning.

