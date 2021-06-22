Health warning of Covid-19 exposure at Local Goat restaraunt in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure in Ooltewah.

Case investigators say seven employees have tested positive at the Local Goat restaurant from June 7-22.

“It is recommended that employees or patrons who visited the restaurant during the month of June monitor themselves for symptoms and be tested immediately if symptoms develop.”

Free COVID-19 testing is available in Hamilton County at the following locations:

Cempa Community Care drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Alleo Health

4411 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Monday – Friday: 8AM – 1PM & Sunday: 1-4PM

Testing is available at this location until June 30th.

LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 testing

2507 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Monday and Friday: 11AM-1PM

Clínica Médicos drive-thru COVID-19 testing

1148 E 23rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404

To schedule an appointment, call (423) 206-4530 or visit their website at https://www.clinicamedicos.org/.

Additional COVID-19 testing sites in Hamilton County

A list of additional testing locations can be found on the Health Department’s website here.