CHI Memorial Announces new Hospital in Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga (WDEF) – Currently Residents in the North Georgia area have to drive 30 minutes to find the nearest fully functioning hospital.

But That long drive is coming to an end, as CHI Memorial announced that they will begin construction on a new hospital placed right in the heart of Catoosa County.

“We are so thankful to be advancing our healing ministry with the addition of this new hospital,” says Janelle Reilly, CHI Memorial Market CEO.

The hospital will feature state-of-the-art inpatient beds including an intensive care unit (ICU), a full service emergency department, operating rooms and procedural suites.

The construction plan is to connect the new hospital to the CHI Memorial Parkway building that currently resides on the property.

“Our current and future patients will benefit from a new community hospital in so many ways including: contemporary and comfortable patient rooms, convenient location and quality healthcare close to home with easy access,” says Angie Stiggins, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Administrator.

With Catoosa County’s population growing beyond the 60,000 mark, having convenient accessible health care like this is crucial.

“Shaving off minutes can save lives. If you are having a heart attack, having a stroke or having a true critical emergency, having that care close to home and close to where you work is very important,” says Reilly.

The hospital is expected to cost around $110 million and is supported by a bond issued from Catoosa County.

“We will also be launching a Capital Fundraising effort to assist in the construction of the hospital. It will take gifts large and small and single of those gifts will be a critical investment,” says Jennifer Nicely, CHI Memorial Foundation President.

This hospital will not only serve Catoosa County but will be a welcome addition to the surrounding counties in need of such facilities.

“Our county and the communities in which we live have great schools that educate our future leaders, meaningful and well paying jobs, places where we can gather to worship, place to have fun, restaurants to eat, affordable houses, safe communities but today we get to announce that we are filling a tremendous gap-a void that we have-a new modern state of the art hospital that will serve North Georgians for generations to come,” says Chairman Steven Henry, Catoosa County Board of Commissioners.

The hospital is scheduled to be open by 2024.