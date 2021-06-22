Charlie Morton Earns 100th Career Victory as Atlanta Beats the Mets 3-0

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
4

NEW YORK (AP) – Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-0 for their second consecutive shutout against the NL East leaders. Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left hip, the latest blow to a depleted team decimated by pitching injuries lately. Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the third. The punchless Mets managed only two hits – an infield single by pinch-hitting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff in the fifth and a two-out double by James McCann in the ninth.

