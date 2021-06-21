Woman charged with claiming TennCare benefits after moving to Georgia

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County is prosecuting a woman who they say moved back to Georgia, but kept getting TennCare benefits.

Mary Gould is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

Investigators say she lived in Hamilton County, moved to Georgia and then back into Tennessee.

But while she was in Georgia, she submitted her Tennessee address to keep her health benefits.

They say she got more than $19,000 in fees and claims while in Georgia.

“The TennCare program is designed to help those who rightfully qualify for benefits,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “OIG strives to ensure that those taking undue advantage of Tennessee’s Medicaid program are asked to answer for their actions.”