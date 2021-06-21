Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – June 21st, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Rain in Store for the Start of the Week!
A Mild & muggy start for the week – as we get into the first full week of summer 2021, expect early morning temperatures staying a bit above normal (69), and a dry start for the day.
More rain and storms expected for Monday afternoon into early Tuesday in conjunction with a cold front. Rain & storms will become widely scattered towards the late afternoon today, and some storms will be containing gusty winds. Flooding may be an issue for our north Alabama and Georgia counties due to the heavy rain from Claudette, and there are flood watches in effect through late Tuesday for North Georgia & North Alabama. Highs will also be feeling hot – near the upper 80’s.
We’ll dry out by early Tuesday, and clouds will begin to clear for the mid & late afternoon. It’ll be cooler and more pleasant for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday’s high only around 80, and 85 degrees expected for Wednesday.
88 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.