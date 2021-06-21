The Varsity of Athens GA serves last chili dog

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – A day after The Varsity served its last chili dog in its longtime Athens location, the Georgia restaurant says that it plans a return to the college town.
The restaurant closed Sunday. By Monday, signs had been removed from the location The Varsity had occupied since 1964.
The restaurant had operated in other Athens locations since 1932. The Gordy family, which owns the Atlanta-based fast food chain, has won permission from Athens-Clarke County to tear down the current restaurant for redevelopment.
No plans have been filed yet for what will replace the restaurant.
The Varsity still operates multiple Atlanta-area locations, including its flagship near Georgia Tech.
