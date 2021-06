CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police are investigating two shootings that happened late Sunday night.

The first one happened around 10:20 p.m. on North Kelly Street.

Police say that one man was shot is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened on North Germantown Road just before 11 p.m.

A man was also injured with non-life threatening injuries.

CPD says that the shootings are not connected.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.