Topher Kersting Gets in a Workout as CFC Flag Czar With New Mega Flag

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
11

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Waving flags at soccer matches is a long-standing tradition, but the CFC brought out a new flag this season that’s so big, you can’t wave it in the stands.
Topher Kersting got the honor of waving the beast, which is so huge, Kersting has to train his body in order to wave it.

Be careful if you get near the CFC’s fan base the Chattahooligans, they may put you to work. That’s what happened to Topher Kersting.
Said Kersting:”I was at the match with my daughter, and we walked down to the Chattahooligans section. One of the guys handed me a flag, and asked me to start waving it. So I started waving it, and they liked what I did. A couple of weeks later they needed somebody to be in charge of the flags, so they put me in charge.”
Now Kersting is the Hooligans Flag Czar. It’s even emblazoned on his shoes.
Kersting was content waving the regular Chattahooligan flags, until the Hooligans ‘Frienemy’, the Northern Guard of Detroit, started to stir things up.
Said Kersting:”They claimed that their biggest flag was bigger than our biggest flag, and it wasn’t. It was exactly the same size, but we wanted to make sure they knew that our’s was actually bigger.”
Boy did they ever. Say hello to this bad boy.
Said Kersting:”The pole is about 22 feet long, and the flag itself is 14 1/2 feet by 18 1/2 feet.”
Take that Detroit.
Kersting waves this new monster flag the entire game.
Said Kersting:”But there are some matches where I’m ten minutes in, and I’m like okay. I’m just getting warmed up, and I’m already a little tired. The next day usually the biggest soreness is in my shoulders. I had a match down at Georgia Revolution where at the end of the match the wind really picked up, and I almost fell over. One of the things the players will have said to me on more than one occasion is they’ll be in the 75th or 80th minute, and they start to get tired. Don’t want to run anymore, and they’ll look up, and I’m still waving my flag. They say if he can do, then I can do it and keep going.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLumber prices let up giving hope to homebuyers
Next articleRonald Acuna Solo Homer Gives Braves 1-0 Win In Game Two Against the Mets
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.