TECH BYTE: Tech to Look After Your Pets

Emily Cassulo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dogs are man’s best friend. And for many people, pets are their fur children.

So if you can’t bring your pet along with you on a trip, don’t worry!

Not everyone wants to leave their fur kids at the vet when they’re away.

We now have technology to take care of that.

Say goodbye to separation anxiety!

The Rover – Dog Sitters & Walkers app works great if you’re looking for a pet sitter.

You can use it to find more than 200,000 of them in the U.S. and Canada.

In the Rover app, you can get photo updates, and use GPS tracking of your dog’s walk.

It also makes it easy to message sitters, and pay them for their service.

The Dog Monitor app is another good one to have to keep an eye on your pet while you’re away.

This one costs $4.99, but you can’t beat being able to talk to your dog remotely, and see live video of them.

The app even notifies you if your dog barks.

You just need two iOS devices to make the monitor – no registration or connection adjustments required.

If you’d rather buy a separate camera instead of using your iPad, you can always get a Furbo camera and treat dispenser.

This camera is even more interactive. You can use it to give your pup a treat, even when you’re not at home.

The camera is also HD with night vision.

It, of course, works with the corresponding Furbo app.

You can get the device at furbo.com, and even other pet shops like Chewy.

If you’re able to bring your pet with you on your trip, or can’t find a sitter, make sure to download the BringFido app.

It lists all of the pet friendly places you can check out – whether it’s an attraction, hotel, or restaurant.

And let’s face it. If you can, it’s always more fun to bring your pet along with you.

Emily Cassulo
