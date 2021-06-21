Reflection Riding release new vision and new look

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – After 50 years, the folks behind Reflection Riding decided it was time for a new start.

They have spent the last nine months deciding on a new plan for their future.

- Advertisement -

Simply put, they will focus on reminding us about nature the way it used to be around here.

They call it their Framework for the Future.

They will focus on restoring their natural areas with an emphasis on education.

They will build an “activity hub” around the north entrance.

We’ll see a new visitors center with views of Lookout Mountain that connects to the trails.

They are restoring native plant areas throughout the site and beefing up their native plant nursery at the visitors center for all to see.

Here is what it will look like:

Their plan promises a new canopy walk above the Lookout Creek flood plain to replace the current boardwalk.

It leads to the Forest School and Kindergarten.

It will include “thematic loops” on subjects like geology, hydrology and cultural heritage.

“Altogether, the new vision for Reflection Riding will allow visitors to engage with a different angle of the landscape on each visit, impressing a sense of awe for the natural and cultural heritage of the property while educating a new generation of environmental stewards.”

It is a multi-year plan for the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center.

And they have launched a new website to “reflect” the new Framework.