Red Wolves beat North Carolina, 3-2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press release) – The Red Wolves returned to CHI Memorial on Sunday night following a two game road trip that ended with three points in Tucson. Opposition North Carolina FC came into the match looking for inspiration after a woeful start to the campaign that saw John Bradford’s side secure one point in their first six games. On the other bench, Jimmy Obleda and company came into the match looking to add to their season resume as the club hopes to compete for the USL League One title.

The match started poorly for the Red Wolves, as North Carolina FC struck early as they have done several times this campaign. Eighteen-year-old Cole Frame made his mark in the sixth minute, as a low fired shot beat Sebastian Mora-Mora to make it 0-1 to the away side. The game turned significantly towards the Red Wolves after the goal, as Obleda’s side controlled the ball and created chances inside the box. Double digit corners and shots amounted to zero goals, as 15-year-old goalkeeper Michael Holliday stood firm in goal making a number of great saves. The halftime whistle blew mercifully for an under-siege North Carolina FC, and the Red Wolves went into halftime down a goal and searching for answers in the

final third.

- Advertisement -

The second half started with purpose for the Red Wolves, as Coach Obleda looked to his bench and brought on striker Juan Galindrez. As the game went on and the Red Wolves continued to show their dominance, the breakthrough finally came. In the 73rd minute, Juan Galindrez produced a beautiful, chipped effort to beat resilient goalkeeper Michael Holliday and tie the match at 1-1. Then, once again in the dying embers, the cardiac Red Wolves lived up to their well-earned namesake. Jackson Dietrich’s 88th minute effort was deflected and fell to the clinical feet of Juan Galindrez, who made no mistake to make it 2-1 Red Wolves. As the game died out, Obleda’s men continued to pour on the goal scoring threat.

Jackson Dietrich played a beautiful ball to Marky Hernandez in the 91st minute, who made no mistake to make it 3-1 to the home side. North Carolina responded late with a goal from Max Flick but couldn’t overcome the flurry of late goals from the Red Wolves, and the home side secured three points at CHI Memorial once again.

A historic moment was made tonight as Cristian Zaragoza made his first professional debut with the Red Wolves. Zaragoza marks being the first academy player to be featured in a first team match. The sensational late effort from the Red Wolves caps off another superb late performance, and once again showed the tactical genius of manager Jimmy Obleda. Juan Galindrez’s man of the match performance seals three points for the home side, and Chattanooga continues to climb up USL League One Standings.

The Red Wolves finish their two game home stand Saturday, June 26th as Obleda’s men welcome the defending USL League One Champions Greenville Triumph to CHI Memorial Stadium.