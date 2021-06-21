Potential Flooding Issues in North Georgia & Alabama into Tuesday

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF): Our north Georgia and Alabama counties were soaked by rainfall this weekend from Tropical Depression Claudette.

Chattooga county saw three to six inches of rain Saturday that produced a Flash Flood Warning.

With more rain on the way, Flash Flood Watches are in effect for our north Alabama and Georgia counties.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the roads as much as you can today and tomorrow.

G DOT will post any road closures on their social media.

GDOT Director of Communications, Scott Higley says,”Know before you go. If you have somewhere you absolutely have to be during these inclement weather events, we strongly urge you to check the weather frequently, and when there are flash flood watches and certainly flash flood warnings. We always urge motorists to be sure you know what you’re getting yourself into. And, if at all possible, certainly during flash flood warnings, we urge people just to stay where they are at.”

G DOT says if you do find yourself in a situation with high water, and you can’t get out, call 911.