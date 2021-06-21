Community Members remember the life of Cody Fox and 9 month old Daughter

MARION COUNTY, TN (WDEF) – It’s a somber day in Marion County, Tn as the community is still taking in the news about the death of long time resident Cody Fox and his 9 month old daughter, Ariana.

Several community members all saY the same thing about Cody-he had an infectious smile.

29 year old Cody Fox and his young daughter were among the 10 people who were killed in a horrific multivehicle crash that happened on I-65 northbound at the 138-mile marker in Butler County, Alabama.

The wreck happened around 2;30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19th.

“We are all in shock. It’s just hard to believe and especially hard losing his daughter too. Cody Fox was a great young man who served his community. He always had a smile on his face, fun to be around,” says Marion County Mayor David Jackson.

Cody served his community as the fire chief for the New Hope Fire department, worked for Marion County EMA & helped with his family’s business – the Tennessee Tub Factory.

“I’m going to miss him terribly. I loved that boy so much. He was young. He had a lot of potential. I think he had the right attitude for emergency work with his Grace and ability to talk to people. He kept things lively,” says Steve Lamb, Marion County EMA.

“He was always willing to answer the call when somebody needed help. Those people are beginning to be few and far apart,” says Jackson.

Superintendent of Richard City schools and former principal of Richard Hardy Memorial where Cody attended says even when he was young he always wanted to help others.

“All the teachers loved him. All his class masters loved him. He was always so helpful. He always wanted to help people. It was so fitting that after he graduated that he went on to be helpful to people by working with the EMA,” says Beth Webb, Superintendent of Richard City Schools.

Cody’s fiancé Hayle is currently in the ICU and continues to need prayer.

The community’s thoughts and prayers go out to Cody and Haley’s families during this tragic time.

Here is a link to their GoFundMe.