Church and High School vandalized in Walker County

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a pair of vandalism cases near Rossville.

On Sunday morning, they got a report about multiple church break-ins.

Someone entered Mission Ridge Baptist sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning and damaged several areas of the church.

The investigating officer reported several broken items plus hand written notes throughout the church.

If you have information on this case, please contact Detective Eddie Hill 706-638-1909 ext 1262 or email ehill@walkerso.com

Then the Sheriff’s Office got a report of more vandalism at Ridgeland High.

Several areas in the football field area spray painted orange.

This damage was discovered when the football team showed up for practice Monday morning.

The damage was done sometime between Sunday morning and then.

School officials estimated the damage around $5000.

If you have information on that case, please contact Lieutenant Billy Davis 706-638-1909 ext 1254 or wdavis@walkerso.com