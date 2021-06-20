Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – June 20th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Rain in Store for the Start of the Week!
A humid and mild evening in store for the rest of your Father’s Day with lows dropping to the low 70’s.
More rain and storms expected for Monday afternoon into early Tuesday alongside a cold front. Rain & storms will become widely scattered towards the late afternoon with some storms containing gusty winds. Flooding may be an issue for our north Alabama and Georgia counties due to the heavy rain from Claudette. Highs will also be feeling hot near the upper 80’s.
We’ll dry out by early Tuesday, and clouds will begin to clear for the late afternoon. It’ll be cooler and more pleasant for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
88 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
