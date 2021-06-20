Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue assist in search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS CO., Tenn. (WDEF)- According to the T.B.I, nearly seventy agencies from across Tennessee and several other states have joined together to find Summer Wells.
The agency tweeted this evening that Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue teams are assisting in the search as well.
These are just a few of the agencies that have assisted in the search for Summer Wells. Since Tuesday, nearly seventy agencies from across TN and several other states have joined together and continue to work tirelessly to find her. @HawkinsCountySO #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/qgk0Vp3MGr
