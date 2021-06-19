Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – June 20th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Much Drier for Father’s Day Afternoon!
It’s been a soaker for our most southern counties this Saturday night with more rain falling. Rain will continue into early Sunday morning before pushing off by the early afternoon. A Flash Flood Watch has been extended into Fannin & Gilmer counties until Sunday.
Father’s Day: Rain, fog, and clouds for the morning hours with temperatures near the upper 60’s and low 70’s. It will also be the first official day of summer, and it will feel like it with highs near the upper 80’s and lots of humidity.
More rain and storms expected for Monday afternoon into early Tuesday alongside a cold front. We’ll dry out by early Tuesday, and clouds will begin to clear. It’ll be cooler and more pleasant for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
88 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
