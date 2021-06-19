Tennessee Strawberry Festival returns for 74th year

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF)- Today was a Berry great day to enjoy any of the many festivals that happened in the Tennessee Valley.

The long awaited 74th annual strawberry festival came back after taking a year off for COVID-19.

Over 400 cars participated in the car show.

Thousands of people showed up to eat good food, grab a basket of strawberries and enjoy the festival once again.

April Curtis, Strawberry Festival Co-Chair, says, “So, it was a really difficult decision to cancel that one last year because as you can tell, this is a great community event. But, we are so pleased to have this modified strawberry festival a month later than we typically have in the month of May. But this one, everybody has come out and shown their support and this is really great for our local economy.”

Just like in past years, strawberries were sold out within the first few hours.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Bad News: Strawberries are sold out at the Strawberry Festival in Dayton. <br><br>Good News: The car shows, food, vendors and music will still be in action until 7! <a href=”https://t.co/PSh7ROQfah”>pic.twitter.com/PSh7ROQfah</a></p>— Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SunnyD_wx/status/1406287192125759492?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>