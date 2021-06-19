Perry’s Promise provides pet supplies for those in need

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
13

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- We’ve officially entered the “Dog Days of Summer” and Perry’s Promise is doing everything they can to make sure that pets are well taken care of.

The organization gave away pet food and supplies to low-income families or anyone else in need of assistance with their pets.

They also collected donations for senior citizens who may need assistance with veterinary care.

Janice Williams says, “This is huge for our community and with COVID, everyone needs a little extra assistance. The numbers increased of people reaching out for help. So, we’ve been blessed. We have a partnership with Amazon and they give us donations from their large facility. McKamey also gave us some very large donations this time. So, we were able to get more things.”

To donate, visit their Facebook page Perry’s Promise INC.

